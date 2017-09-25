Police: Missing Fredericksburg woman located

UPDATE: Fredericksburg police say Lisa Vivian Burkhardt has been located.

___

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police said are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who recently went missing from her home in the area.

Police said that Lisa Vivian Burkhardt was last seen about three weeks ago at her home in the 900 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

Burkhardt is described as a 55-year-old white woman with blonde hair, blue eyes and a light complexion. She’s about 5’8” tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you or someone you know has seen Burkhardt, you are encouraged to call Fredericksburg Police at (540) 373-3122.

