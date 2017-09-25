Police identify 2 victims who died in wrong-way collision on I-64 in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified two people who died as a result of a head-on crash that happened Thursday night on I-64 in Louisa County.

Police said the incident happened when Edward A. Jordan, 41, of Littleton, North Carolina collided head-on with another vehicle while traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-64. He later died from his injuries.

As a result, the driver of the other vehicle, Kevin L. Grace, 23, of Petersburg, Virginia, also died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

