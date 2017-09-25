Northam leads Gillespie by 6 points in latest CNU poll

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A newly released poll from Christopher Newport University shows Democrat Ralph Northam with a six-point lead of Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for governor.

The new poll was released Monday by CNU’s Wason Center for Public Policy.

Northam, who is currently the lieutenant governor, led in a survey of likely voters 47-41 percentage points over his Republican rival.

Northam has had strong support in heavily populated areas of Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, according to the Wason Center. Gillespie’s strongest support is in the rural South-Southwest region as well as Richmond area.

The Wason Center’s poll showed Northam with an 18-point advantage over likely women voters under the age of 45. Gillespie, meanwhile, had a 7-point advantage among men voters in the survey.

“Northam is doing well where he needs to do well,” said Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center. “A plus-11 advantage in Northern Virginia and plus-20 in Hampton Roads are hard for a Republican to overcome in the rest of the state.”

The election to determine Virginia’s next governor is Nov. 7, 2017. Stay with WAVY for continuing coverage of election.

