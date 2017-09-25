Mother, son killed in Virginia home invasion

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff provided an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into a double homicide that left a mother and son dead.

Sheriff Mark Marshall said deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Ennisdale Drive around 11:15 a.m. Saturday for a possible residential burglary.

Deputies arrived to find two victims inside who had each been shot multiple times. Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her son, 58-year-old Kenneth Starnes.

Sheriff Marshall said it appears the crime was committed Friday morning. Someone found their bodies Saturday.

Both deputies and Suffolk Police are looking for two missing vehicles owned by the Starnes family.

One is a 2010 gray Ford F-150 like this one, with Virginia plates KFJ-6882.

The other is a 2001 beige Chrysler van with Virginia handicap plates M4354.

The gold or beige Chrysler minivan may have damage to the driver’s side mirror, possibly with gold Duct tape on it, as seen in this picture provided by the Sheriff’s Office. The van also has a white bumper sticker that could help identify it.

The sheriff said it is fundamental to the investigation that these vehicles are located.

A neighbor, who says she was Nancy’s best friend, told 8News affiliate WAVY she was going to turn 81 next week.

The neighbor, who did not want to be identified because of safety concerns, said she is shocked someone would hurt the two victims.

“Whoever did this is really, really sick because these two people are really good people,” she said.

Deputies have not released any suspect information at this time.

8News affiliate WAVY asked Sheriff Marshall if there was any indication the victims knew the suspect(s). He said they do not know yet.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crime to please call the Isle of Wight/Smithfield/Windsor Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

