Mandatory evacuation for Ocracoke visitors in advance of Maria

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for visitors on Ocracoke.

The Hyde County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency Sunday for all of Hyde County and a mandatory visitor evacuation of Ocracoke Island due to the threat of Hurricane Maria, effective at 5 a.m. Monday.

Direct impacts from the storm include tropical storm force winds and storm surge of 2-4 feet along the Outer Banks.

Hyde County says all reservations will be canceled and all tolls will be waived for ferries leaving Ocracoke and traveling to Cedar Island or Swan Quarter.

“We encourage all Ocracoke visitors to leave as soon as possible Monday,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We also encourage visitors to leave via Swan Quarter or Cedar Island if at all possible to avoid potential issues on N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island.”

NCDOT says it expects ocean overwash to occur on N.C. 12 and worsen as Hurricane Maria gets closer to the coast.

The Ocracoke Campground closed at noon Sunday due to the path of the storm.

