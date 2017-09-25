Man infected with HIV who knowingly had unprotected sex found dead in Baltimore

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man who was convicted of knowingly having unprotected sex on multiple occasions, despite being HIV positive, recently died in Baltimore.

Baltimore Police confirm that Daniel Cleaves was found deceased Sept. 18 in the 2400 block of West Lexington Street in Baltimore.

Police said that there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play at the location.

An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death has not yet been released.

Cleaves was convicted in December 2015 in Henrico County for a misdemeanor charge of infected sexual battery. At the time, he faced the more serious charge of felony attempting to transfer HIV. Prosecutors in the case failed to prove he intentionally tried to give the woman the HIV virus, and as a result, he was convicted of the lesser charge.

Charges were later dropped altogether by a judge due to a one-year statute of limitations on misdemeanors.

Prior to the 2015 case, Cleaves had served time for similar charges in Maryland after endangering the lives of two other women.

