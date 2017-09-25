Local non-profit seeks community help improving Jefferson Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local group is asking for the public’s help to improve a park in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood. They say the local park is a great place for the entire neighborhood to visit, and they hope a series of meetings will help keep it that way.

“We are looking for the community to come out and learn a little bit about the park and give us feedback, problems, issues they see, as well as the positive things,” said Bill Conkle with Friends of Jefferson Park, a non-profit that works to improve and maintain the popular park. “Jefferson Park belongs to everybody in this city, and if people have an interest in the park we would love to have them come out for the walk-through as well as for the meeting.”

In a few weeks, the group will be hosting a walk-through with members of the community to get input on things they can improve. A neighbor told 8News she hopes people across the city will participate.

“I think if there were more participation of not just the Friends of Jefferson Park, this two-block stretch and around, but those that live beyond that come to this park,” said Connie Samuels, who described problems with loud music and loitering late at night.

Conkle said while crime isn’t prevalent, there have been four shootings in the area this year.

“The park looks great, but there are some problems with crime and illicit activity in the park that we want to address,” he explained.

Conkle said it’s time for the community to take ownership of the park.

The planned walk-through is scheduled from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 7. A strategic planning session will be held two weeks later from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18.

