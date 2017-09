RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will be giving away free breakfast on Wednesday, September 27.

Customers can enjoy a complimentary Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich from 6:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here for more details about the offer.

