Emporia police investigate shots fired at Virginia Peanut Festival

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) – The Emporia Police Department is investigating two calls for shots fired from Saturday evening.

Police say the first call came in at 9:11 p.m. for shots fired in highly congested area where the 55th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival was being held. No injuries were reported but many people fled in fear.

The second call came in at 10:22 p.m. at the Northwood Village Apartments in the 300 Bethune Square where multiple shots were fired in apartments are vehicles. There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information that would help police, call the Emporia Crime Line at 434-634-1111.

