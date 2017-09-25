A look what it’s like to be an extra on the hit series Homeland

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You might have heard that the Showtime series ‘Homeland’ is filming right now in Richmond.

The show is giving lots of local folks the opportunity to serve as extras including 8News Reporter Kristin Smith and Photographer Will McCue. She’s sharing their experience behind the scenes:

On Friday night, Will and I jumped at the opportunity to act as background extras in an episode of “Homeland.”

We didn’t know what to expect going in, but quickly discovered the roles can be challenging.

It’s not a lot of hard work but it is a lot of waiting around.

We parked at a top secret location before being picked up and taken to where cast and crew were filming.

The call time was 5:30 p.m., but our scene wasn’t scheduled until after 9 p.m.

All extras had to fill out paperwork so that they could get paid.

The crew also fed us a buffet-style meal of salad, artichokes, chicken, and fettucini with white chocolate macadamia nut cookies for dessert.

After that, we waited. We waited a couple of hours before getting our numbers called for wardrobe. I was number 11 and Will was 13, so we went to wardrobe relatively early on in the process.

Casting instructions emailed to us the day before our shoot told us to bring several outfits. The wardrobe manager asked me to change from the dress and jacket I had worn all day at work to a Navy wrap dress and Navy blazer. Will changed from his cargo shorts into khaki pants.

Sometime after 9 p.m., they finally said it was time for our close-ups.

We made our way to the dark, outdoor set where two people went over the scene and what we were supposed to do.

Because of a non-disclosure agreement, Will and I are not allowed to divulge many details. Twentieth Century Fox runs a tight ship and wants to ensure the storyline isn’t leaked.

We were not allowed to bring our cell phone on set or take any photos. That was disappointing.

We saw a couple of stars but did not meet any of them. However, we did meet some new friends. Jerry Long stood next to us on set for about three hours that night.

“It’s the most tedious fun I’ve ever had,” Long joked.

He worked a longer day than most. The retired Henrico County man was on location for 15 hours. Long loves acting and has had roles in everything from “House of Cards” to “Evan Almighty.” “You become whatever you want to be,” says Long, “You create the story in the back of your head so that you’re behaving normally in an imaginary situation.”

Brian Holloman is another extra who shared his experience with us. He played an Army Private.

“I did a lot of push-ups, probably on average 10-15 push-ups per take, and we did about 9 or 10 takes, so I got my workout,” Holloman explained.

While he felt lucky to get the call, Holloman says once was enough.

“It was definitely a new experience and it was fun just to see behind the scenes, but I don’t think it is something I would want to do every day. Not that fun,” he added.

When our shoot ended minutes before 1 a.m., Will and I were exhausted.

If you’re searching for a taste of Hollywood, being an extra is the way to go. Just don’t expect a star’s salary. Extras are paid $8 an hour.

You can apply on the Homeland Extras Casting Facebook page.

