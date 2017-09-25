5 displaced in Mosby Court apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An apartment fire in Mosby Court has displaced a family of five.

Fire personnel said the blaze started around 7:45 p.m. by a child who was playing with fire. The fire started in a second-story apartment in the 1900 block of Redd Street.

The fire started in a second-story apartment in the 1900 block of Redd Street.

All five family members made it out safely without injury. In addition to the family, two pets were also displaced but made it out safely.

Fire officials said that due to a quick response, they were able to contain the fire to the one apartment unit.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.