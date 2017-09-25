2 men injured in Essex Village Apartments shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Essex Village Apartments in Henrico County.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at about 10:45 p.m.

When they arrived in the 300 block of Exmore Court, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

