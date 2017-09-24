Virginia Union takes down Fayetteville State in 47-40 shootout

The following comes directly from Virginia Union:

Virginia Union University’s Darius Taylor hit Chazton McKenzie with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give VUU a dramatic 47-40 win over Fayetteville State University on Saturday, September 23, in historic Hovey Field in Richmond, Va.

VUU had marched 75 yards in just over three minutes when Taylor hit McKenzie for the game-winner.

Virginia Union took an early 13-0 lead when Taylor hit Jeffrey Joseph with a four-yard touchdown pass and then Gustavious Dames returned a punt 62 yards for another TD.

More big plays followed for the Panthers.

VUU’s Arron Baker broke open for a 44-yard rushing touchdown while Gustavious Dames caught a 57-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

At halftime, Virginia Union had built a 33-10 lead.

Fayetteville State fought back in the second half, finally tying the score at 40-40 3:38 left in the game.

Taylor completed 24 of 45 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns. The five passing touchdowns were the most by a Panther quarterback since Lamar Little tossed a school-record six TD passes against Tuskegee on December 1, 2007.

The 383 passing yards were the most for a VUU quarterback since Little passed for 455 yards against Tuskegee.

Dames caught seven passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns while McKenzie had eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

VUU’s Karl Calhoun led the Panthers with 15 tackles while Sterling Hammond and Quantaye Battleeach had an interception.

The win evened Virginia Union’s record at 2-2 overall and 1-0 in CIAA play, Fayetteville State fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the CIAA.

Virginia Union will travel to Raleigh, N.C., to face Saint Augustine’s University at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.