Virginia State remains undefeated with 33-27 OT win over Winston-Salem State

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Trojans overcame error after error in the kicking game to defeat Winston-Salem State 33-27 in overtime and move their record to 3-0.

The Trojans had two kicks blocked in the first half, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The extra point after the go-ahead score in overtime was also blocked, but the Trojan defense was able to keep the Rams out of the end zone to preserve the win.

Trojan quarterback Cordelral Cook completed 10 of 23 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also added 115 yards on the ground, 76 of which came on a quarterback scramble for a touchdown in the second quarter to put VSU up 19-7.

The Trojan running game was strong as well. Trenton Cannon ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Cannon and Cook came together for the most important plays of regulation. With 40 seconds remaining and VSU trailing WSSU 27-19, Cannon scored from three yards out to make it 27-25. Cook plunged in for the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime.

The Trojans started with the ball in overtime. Thomas Koufie ran it in from 17 yards out in overtime for the eventual winning score. Brandon Lynch fell on a Kerrion Moore fumble on Winston-Salem State’s overtime possession to end the game.