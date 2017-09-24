Police ID pedestrian fatally struck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Saturday, September 23 as 33-year-old Tara L. Anderson.

Richmond Police say that at around 3 p.m., a car was at a stop sign on Seminary Ave at the intersection of Azalea Avenue. The car came to the intersection making a left turn going eastbound onto Azalea.

Anderson was crossing the street, not at a crosswalk, and was hit in the left travel lane on Azalea Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained on scene and that no charges have been filed.

