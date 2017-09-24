Pedestrian identified in fatal accident in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 33 year-old Tara L. Anderson has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck and killed in an accident from Saturday afternoon.

Richmond police say around 3:00 o’clock a car was at a stop sign on Seminary Ave at the intersection of Azalea Avenue. The car came to the intersection making a left turn going eastbound onto Azalea.

Anderson was crossing the street, not at a crosswalk, and was hit in the left travel lane on Azalea Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed and the driver remained on the scene. However the final decision will be made after talking with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

