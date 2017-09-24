Man taken into custody after brandishing a weapon in barricade situation in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police have taken a man in custody who barricaded himself inside a residence in the 7000 block of Velvet Antler Drive.

Police were called around 11:15pm Saturday to a residence on Velvet Antler Drive for a welfare of a community member.

They were able to make contact with a man, 49 year-old John Michael Loslo III who was inside the home.

Police say at some point Loslo brandished a weapon at the officers. One of the officers fired his weapon at the suspect.

Neither the suspect nor the officer sustained any injuries.

SWAT and Negotiation teams were called in to assist at the scene.

Police say a short time later Loslo surrendered and has been charged with brandishing a firearm.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

