Kickers need only one shot to beat Rochester 1-0

The following comes directly from the Richmond Kickers:

RICHMOND, VA — (Saturday, September 23, 2017) — The Richmond Kickers (7-14-8) claimed all three points in front of nearly 6,000 fans at City Stadium Saturday night in a 1-0 win over the Rochester Rhinos (11-7-10). Mikey Minutillo put away his second goal of the season from a long ball by Travis Worra in the 80th minute for the only goal of the match.

The first real chance of the game came from the Rhinos in the 28th minute. Former Kickers midfielder Christiano François controlled the ball out wide left after receiving a pass from Bradley Kamden. François was pressured by Alex Lee and Oscar Umar, then tried a shot from the corner of the Richmond box. The shot ended up right in the hands of Travis Worra.

Rochester followed that chance up with another in the 34th minute. This time Jordan Dover worked his way into the left side of the Kickers box. He found Jalen Brown with enough space near the top of the box. Brown went for a shot that ended sailing well over the goal out of danger.

The Kickers tried to create a chance in the 55th minute. Oliver flicked the ball on for Sunny Jane making a run up the left side just into the Rochester end of the field. Jane took a couple touches and played the ball through to Matt Bolduc making a run up the center of the field. Bolduc tried for a shot that went wide of goal.

Second half substitute Mikey Minutillo broke the deadlock with just ten minutes to go. William Yomby played the ball back to Travis Worra at the top of the Kickers box. Under pressure of Jochen Graf, Worra played the long ball over the top to find Minutillo making a timely run in line with the Rochester backline. Sergio Campbell tightly defended Minutillo as he made his run into the box bringing down the ball from Worra. He slide around Campbell to get a shot off and past Dan Lynd to net his second goal of the season.