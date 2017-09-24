Cats and dogs rescued, one person taken to hospital after 3-story apartment building fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters were called around 1:20pm to the 10 block of Chase Gayton Drive Sunday afternoon for a 3-story apartment building fire.

The first fire engine was on scene withing 2 minutes and found fire coming from the top floor of the 3-story building.

Several people were removed and escorted from the building, along with several cats and dogs that were rescued.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The fire was marked under control at 1:49pm.

Firefighters are working with the building owner to assist displaced occupants.

