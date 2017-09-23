Supporters gather for ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ kickoff party

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for November, but supporters do not have to wait that long to join the fight.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter held the first-ever walk kickoff party Saturday afternoon at Castleburg Brewery and Taproom, where a portion of sales went to the campaign.

Participants of all ages were there to sign up for the walk.

“We’re seeing people who know the disease personally,” explains Katie Hood, the Association’s Director of Development. “We’re also seeing people who know what this disease is going to do to the nation, so they want to get involved and they have a passion for finding a cure for the disease so hopefully it doesn’t affect them.”

8News is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 4, 2017.

It is happening at Innsbrook’s Markel Plaza beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Follow this link for more information and to register.

