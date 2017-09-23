Here2Hear holds annual gala

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A nonprofit that provides free and low-cost hearing services to the community has more funding for its programs.

Here2Hear held its annual Wine Tasting and Gala Benefit Saturday evening at Willow Oaks Country Club.

The fundraiser included music and an art show, along with silent and live auctions.

According to its website, Here2Hear serves children and adults in the Richmond and Tri-cities area in these ways:

-educational services through seminars and written materials

-hearing aids and devices for individuals who need assistance with their hearing who may not be able to afford them

-resources for individuals in the local area

-advocacy for individuals with hearing loss

-improvements in hearing healthcare

-local organizations with similar interests with support to enhance the overall goals of assisting the public with improved hearing and hearing health

To learn more about qualifying for services, follow this link.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.