16 year-old boy dead in early morning homicide in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating and early morning homicide where a 16 year-old is dead.
Police were called to the 1100 block of W High Street near the intersection of Bluefield Street.
Once on scene they found a 16 year-old boy dead.
The investigating is ongoing.
If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.
