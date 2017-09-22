Working from home on sick leave, Petersburg city treasurer maintains second job

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s city treasurer has been out on sick leave since the end of July. But 8News has uncovered that Kevin Brown is working in a second job.

Friday at the Treasurer’s office, 8News Reporter Parker Slaybaugh asked a city employee if Brown was available to speak with him. That employee responded, “I’m not going to answer that for you.”

But sources tell Slaybaugh he is still out on sick leave, but is coming into the office when needed. But he’s also maintaining a 2nd job driving for Uber.

Back in July, council members told 8News they had not been notified of Brown’s extended departure.

“Ideally, I guess in a perfect world, we would have at least gotten an email or gotten a phone call stating, ‘OK this is what’s going on and then we can prepare,'” council member Darrin Hill said back in July.

On Friday, council member Hill was not willing to comment on the treasurer still not working full-time.

“If he’s well enough to work a second job then he probably should be here with his primary job as an elected official,” said Mark Switzer, a Petersburg resident.

But despite that, this resident also understands the need for Brown to make some extra money.

“He’s officially out on medical leave, but he also has bills just like us every day,” said Switzer.

We asked Mayor Sam Parham about Brown, he says Brown is helping the city in transferring the duties of tax collections over to the Department of Finance but confirms he is not there full time. This despite lines still greeting residents trying to pay bills.

8 News reached out to Brown as well as his wife for a comment. Late Friday afternoon, his wife, Gloria, texted 8News a comment that said “I have no clue what you’re talking about? Kevin’s been working for the last month in a half. If Robert Bobb had such a problem finding Kevin, he needs to practice some professionalism and call Kevin or myself directly to get answers to his concerns, instead of running to the media like a little messy punk.”

It is important to note 8News has not been in contact with Robert Bobb about this story. Gloria Brown would also tell us later that Brown has been working from his home office.

