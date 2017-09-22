WATCH: Suspect flees with cash after robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in a taxicab in the city’s East End.

At approximately 4:05 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, an officer was flagged down in the 1700 block of Fairfield Way for a report of an armed robbery. Officers were told the female suspect entered a taxicab in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street and asked the driver to take her to a nearby convenience store. When the driver arrived at the destination in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, she left the vehicle.

When she returned to the taxicab moments later, she asks the driver to take her back to the 1900 block of Accommodation Street. When they arrived, she pulled a metallic object — believed to be a firearm — and pressed it against the driver’s side. She demanded money and fled after the driver complied.

The suspect is described as a black woman with a light complexion and a tattoo of the word “pain” and hearts on her left hand. At the time she was wearing a green San Antonio Spurs baseball hat, a light-colored shirt and pants with a green and black Aztec print.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this woman’s identity to call First Precinct Detective Gaetano Drago at (804) 510-4182 or (804) 646-3395 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

