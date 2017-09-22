Virginia woman charged, accused of severely injuring toddler

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman accused of severely injuring a 13-month-old girl has been arrested.

Newport News police told The Daily Press the child remained hospitalized on Thursday. The newspaper reports that 26-year-old Kiara Cherae Hall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Police spokesman Lou Thurston says officers responded to a report about a toddler suffering from a medical issue on Sept. 14.

The child was taken to a hospital, where it was determined that she had bilateral hemorrhaging in her brain in addition to several torso wounds and bruising on her body.

Police searched an apartment for items that could have caused the girl’s torso wounds. Several objects were seized, including a white pipe and two loose metal bed railings.

It’s unclear if Hall has a lawyer.

