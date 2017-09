COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple lanes of I-95 North are closed in Colonial Heights after a tractor-trailer struck a bridge.

The accident occurred at exit 53 and Southpark Boulevard, between West Roslyn Road and East Roslyn Road.

Motorists should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.