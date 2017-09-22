Sailor charged in connection with series of Naval bomb threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A sailor has been charged in connection with a series of bomb threats that were made to two military bases in August.

8News affiliate WAVY’s is reporting that according to federal court paperwork, Petty Officer 3rd Class Allante Arrington has been charged with six counts of maliciously conveying false information.

The paperwork shows that Arrington used a cell phone to contact the Navy’s Regional Dispatch Center at Naval Station Norfolk several times threatening that bombs would go off on base. The threats included the ships USS Oak Hill, the Gunston Hall and the Whidbey Island – all homeported at JEB Little Creek.

Documents show that Arrington used a cell phone to contact the Navy’s Regional Dispatch Center at Naval Station Norfolk several times threatening that bombs would go off on base. The threats included the ships USS Oak Hill, the Gunston Hall and the Whidbey Island – all homeported at JEB Little Creek.

Arrington appeared in court on Friday and is due back next week. He is out on a personal recognizance bond.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.