Richmond residents say speeding on Forest Hill Avenue is getting out of hand

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — Some Richmond residents living in the southside say speeding on Forest Hill Avenue is getting out of control and becoming a threat to public safety.

They say the area near West Broad Rock Road is particularly bad.

The area has had its share of accidents, and residents fear more are on the way if drivers aren’t held accountable.

“This is a main road for rush hour traffic,” said Kevin McNeil, who lives in the area.

It’s a rush McNeil’s seen for more than 20 years living along Forest Hill Avenue.

“This is a 25-mile zone, but everybody treats it like a 45,” McNeil said.

He says drivers speed through the roadway, using it as a cut through to get to downtown Richmond.

“There’s always a rush and then people just so impatient,” McNeil said.

Neighbor Rashad Hardy agrees.

“People always do speed even if they do, they might always run a red light,” Hardy said.

And now neighbors want to put an end to it.

“Slow down,” McNeil said. “Patience is a virtue.”

Parker Agelast, from Richmond city council, says the city put ordinances in place to control speeding in the area.

Officials increased fines for speeding and even changed traffic patterns near the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Semmes Avenue.

Resident Rashad Hardy says these measures still aren’t enough, as drivers continue to zip down the road.

“Kids always running up and down the streets, playing on their bikes and most of the time, it’s right there in the intersection,” Hardy said.

Police reported 19 accidents in the area stemming back to early 2015.

Neighbors say reckless drivers play an important role in preventing that number from increasing.

“You having your license, you always having to look out for others and yourself,” Hardy said.

McNeil agreed.

“Your life is not worth five extra minutes,” McNeil said.

During Monday’s city council meeting in Richmond, leaders plan to discuss a resolution to support a project to install new traffic signals and other improvements along the roadway.

