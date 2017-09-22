Power restored to Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The power has been restored to Richmond International Airport after being out for roughly 40 minutes on Friday.

Richmond Int'l is currently experiencing a power outage. We're standing by for more info, cause, and resolution. — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) September 22, 2017

RIC tweeted out they were experiencing an outage at 11:43 a.m. The airport tweeted an half hour later saying the power was restored but the Dominion Energy outage map was still showing the outage.

The cause of the outage remains unclear.

At 12:13, power was restored to the terminal. Outage lasted for ~40 minutes. Still showing on the @DomEnergyVA outage map. pic.twitter.com/Siembue2UC — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) September 22, 2017

