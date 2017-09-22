Police investigating after man shot at Henrico hotel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a Henrico County hotel late Thursday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the Regency Inn Richmond on East Ridge Road — just across Regency Square Mall.

Police later found the shooting victim in a car on Interstate 64 West near Short Pump.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, police say.

There’s no word on a suspect, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.