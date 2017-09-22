New twist in proposed DC2RVA rail project

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A new twist has surfaced in the controversy surrounding the DC2RVA rail system project.

Last week, an advisory committee recommended running tracks underground in Ashland. But now, it seems there’s been a change of heart.

This week, Ashland’s town council spoke out against a proposal to put three train tracks in an underground trench in the downtown area. This after they heard more details about the plan and how it would impact area businesses.

“We talked to our residents and businesses here on the tracks and it quickly became apparent that the trench is going to devastate the town,” town council member Kathy Abbott said.

Abbott explained that construction of the trench would take years. A video, put together on behalf of the town, shows how the project would handcuff businesses as their front doors would be blocked by barriers.

Retailers believe the construction could put them out of business.

“Now that we know that, the trench is not going to be viable for the town,” Abbott said. “It’s going to be very destructive, you know, that leaves just one recommendation.”

A bypass west of town that would go through Bob and Cary Carlisle’s home.

“As soon as they put that line on the map that it’s coming through your house, right through the middle of our family room, then you can’t sell,” B. Carlisle explained. “Your property values go down. You’re faced with fighting eminent domain.”

The Carlisles said 24 families would be forced from their homes if the Western Bypass is approved. They believe that would be much more devastating than the inconvenience of the trench construction.

Either way, the railroad project is dividing more than just land.

“Unfortunately it’s caused an incredible chasm in the community to the level that we would like to change our zip code out here and have a different town name.”

The next public hearing on rail in Ashland will be October 11 at Patrick Henry High School.

