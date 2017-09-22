New Henrico park is expected to attract athletes from across the country

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is betting on its newest park to bring big bucks to the area.

Greenwood Park has been under construction for a year.

10 acres of organic infill artificial turf sit in the center of the 88-acre complex.

That’s enough for four NCAA soccer fields.

In February, the multipurpose fields will be a dream destination for athletes.

“Soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, rugby, football, you name it, if it’s a field sport you can play it out here,” explains Neil Luther, the county’s Director of Recreation and Parks.

Prep for this park was enormous.

Crews had to move 100,000 yards of dirt to level the land.

The organic infill of coconut husks and sand, an alternative to crumb rubber, came over from India on six cargo ships.

“This is our biggest land development project since I’ve been here 15 years,” adds project manager Steve Hart.

The high-end project cost about $12 million dollars.

“The value that you get out over the lifetime of the field plus the value that we see in terms of spending dollars that are brought to the county, it will pay for itself many times over,” says Luther.

Because it’s turf, tournaments won’t be rained out.

The park sits close to I-295 and Woodman Road and just a few miles from the hotels, restaurants and shops in Short Pump.

Explains Luther, “Henrico is very well positioned in terms hotels, and restaurants and shopping options to keep parents and kids busy when they’re not actually on the fields playing.”

From a sports tourism perspective, Greenwood Park is expected to bring millions of dollars into the economy.

The sparkling sports gem is set to open just in time for the spring soccer season in February.

