NASA names new research facility after Katherine Johnson

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman who played a key role in America’s first missions in space will receive a special dedication in her name.

NASA will open the new Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility Friday afternoon at its Langley’s Research Center in Hampton.

Katherine Johnson, 99, is famous for her work as a “human computer.” Her complex work at NASA in the 1960’s changed America’s relationship with space. Johnson was invaluable to the space program.

In 1961, she helped calculate trajectories for Alan Shepard’s journey in space — the first in American history. The next year, she gave the “go-ahead” to propel John Glenn into successful orbit.

President Barack Obama awarded the retired mathematician with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2015. Obama called her a pioneer who broke barrier of race and gender in a time when segregation prevented job opportunities for African Americans.

Her achievements and those of other NASA African-American human computers are featured in the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures,” and documented in the book of the same name written by Margot Lee Shetterly.

Johnson earned a B.S. degree in mathematics and French from West Virginia State College. In 1999, that university named Johnson “Outstanding Alumnus of the Year.”

She had three daughters with her late husband James Goble. All of the daughters are graduates of Hampton University. Johnson is currently married to Lt. Col. USA (RET) James Johnson. Johnson has six grandchildren, three of whom graduated from Hampton University and 11 great-grandchildren.

Johnson worked at Langley from 1953 until she retired in 1986.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and author Lee Shetterly will attend the ceremony on Friday, along with Johnson.

We're getting our first look at the Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Sy00oifBHa — Erin Kelly (@Erin_WAVY) September 22, 2017

They will be joined by Hampton’s Mayor Donnie Tuck and Langley Director David Bowles in a ribbon cutting to officially open the research center at 1 p.m.

NASA says the center is a state-of-the-art lab for innovative research and development supporting NASA’s exploration missions. The $23 million, 37,000 square foot facility will consolidate five Langley data centers and more than 30 server rooms. It will also be used to boost the agency’s efforts in modeling and simulation, big data and analysis.

The ceremony is not open to the public but will air live online on NASA TV.

