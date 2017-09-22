Let’s Eat RVA: Steaks at Belmont Butchery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — So many of us tend to over-complicate things when cooking a steak. Keeping it simple is the way to go, and you really don’t need to break the bank to cook great steaks for your next dinner party.

“You don’t need a great stove or grill to perfectly cook a steak – you just need a good steak,” said Tanya Cauthen, owner of Belmont Butchery.

When you walk into Belmont Butchery, located at 15 N. Belmont Ave., you will feel like you stepped back in time, and that is what Cauthen wants you to feel.

She wants your experience to be an old world European style butcher shop where they cater to you. When you walk in, just relax and ask a lot of questions. Tell the staff what you’re trying to do, how many people you are cooking for and they will lead you in the right direction.

Everyone in Belmont Butchery are accomplished cooks and chefs, so they will tell you exactly how to cook that steak and cut it. When you get home and start to prepare for your party; if you forgot what they told you — don’t worry — pick up the phone and call them.

If you are looking for that special piece of meat, they probably have it or they can get it for you. They have a long standing relationship with the farmers that they deal with, so ordering something is really simple.

Belmont Butchery carries three types of meat: grain fed beef, pastured beef and 100 percent grass fed beef. If you don’t know the difference or are unsure if grass fed beef is right for you, ask them.

“We just want you to eat well,” Cauthen said.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.