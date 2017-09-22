Ground breaks on new Enon Elementary School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County officials broke ground Friday on the new Enon Elementary School.

School leaders and students were in attendance Friday to celebrate the new building.

“This morning, we gather to begin the exciting journey of saying welcome home to many more generations of Enon families,” Carrie Coyner, from the county’s school board, said.

The replacement Enon Elementary was one of ten school revitalization projects approved by residents in the 2013 bond referendum, which focused on renovating or replacing older school facilities.

“It was important to me that our new Enon School would address the needs of our community, address the needs of our students and address the needs of our teachers,” Coyner said.

The new school will replace the original Enon Elementary, which was built in 1938.

The new school will be built on the same site as the original school, which was demolished this summer.

“We are working hard to make sure it goes back up in the best condition possible just as quickly as we can,” Dr. James Lane, the county’s Superintendent said.

Enon Elementary students and staff are being housed at Marguerite Christian Elementary until the new Enon Elementary opens.

The new Enon Elementary School is slated to open January 2019.

In addition to the construction of the new Enon Elementary, construction is also underway for a replacement Beulah Elementary. Meanwhile, construction on a new Old Hundred Elementary is expected to begin within the next year.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.