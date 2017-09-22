Family escapes house fire in Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of an early Friday morning house fire.

At 4:46 a.m., Hanover Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a reported house fire on Southern Watch Place in the Mechanicsville area of Hanover County.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the roof of the two-story home.

About 30 Fire-EMS personnel made a fast attack on the fire and were able to bring it under control at 6:17 a.m.

Prior to crews arriving, the family of four was able to exit the home safely and no injuries have been reported.

Hanover Fire-EMS reminds you to have working smoke alarms on each floor of your home and outside of each sleeping area. Hanover Fire-EMS recommends that smoke alarms greater than 10 years old be replaced. Anyone requiring special assistance with smoke alarms should contact the Hanover Fire-EMS Department at (804)365-6195. If you live outside of Hanover County, you can call the Metro Richmond Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.