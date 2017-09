CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will break ground on the new Enon Elementary School on Friday.

This comes after the school board approved a referendum nearly four years ago to renovate and replace older schools in the county.

The ground breaking ceremony is set to take place at 11 a.m.

