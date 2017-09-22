Boyfriend in custody after Louisa County woman fatally struck by vehicle

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials in Louisa County have launched a death investigation after a woman’s body was found on the side of a road Friday.

Authorities tell 8News the 40-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle near the gate to the Blue Ridge Shores subdivision off Firehouse Road.

A spokesperson with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle was dating the victim. Authorities are interviewing the driver and have not yet filed any charges.

No other details have been released at this time.

