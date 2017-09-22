Boyfriend charged after girlfriend fatally struck by vehicle, girlfriend identified

UPDATE: The woman found dead outside a housing subdivison has been identified as 40 year-old Dawn Marie Meade of Louisa.

Ms. Meade and Mr. Veres had been dating for approximately 2 years and moved to Louisa a couple of months ago from Connecticut.

Original Story:

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is being charged with 2nd-degree murder after his girlfriend was found dead outside a housing subdivision in Louisa County Friday morning.

Police said that Gregory P. Veres is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

The 40-year-old victim’s body was found on the side of a road Friday, near the Blue Ridge Shores Subdivision located on Firehouse Drive. The body was found by a resident.

Police said the victim appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Police later determined the incident happened around midnight, and they say that Veres was the driver involved.

A spokesperson with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle was dating the victim and that the couple lived together at a relative’s house.

Veres is scheduled to appear in the Louisa COunty District Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.