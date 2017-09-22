Bacon Bears Ministry is Positively Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — OanhOanh Bacon is taking a rare day off, and she is using the time to create critters to cuddle.

“I’m reflecting on a lot of love, a lot of hardship, a lot of blessings that I’ve received in my life,” she says as she stitches. “And so I think these are special.”

Bacon Bears Ministry came to be after her daughters and new husband made each other stuffed animals for Christmas last year as a family project. It has now evolved into an effort spreading across the area to offer comfort to those dealing with tough times.

“You just never know what someone’s going through, and so you always have to be kind, live kind,” Bacon expresses her motivation.

By day, Bacon is a realtor, restaurant owner, life insurance and annuity sales agent, mom and wife. Now she is also an ambassador of plush.

“You could probably get a bigger one, a prettier one, a fancier one at the store, but these I spend a lot of time making them. And during those times i make them, they’re not just colorful but the texture, it brings you comfort just to touch.”

Bacon has now recruited family and friends to help her cut out the patterns, stuff and sew the bears. She has no plans to stop giving the gifts anytime soon.

“Sometimes one little bear can make somebody’s whole day and whole year and help whatever they’re going through,” Bacon says. “And that’s what I want to do.”

Do you know someone going through a tough time? Contact Bacon Bears Ministry through its facebook page to submit a request.

