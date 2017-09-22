At the Box Office: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie,’ ‘Friend Request’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those classy tailors are returning to the big screen, protecting the world and doing it in high-octane fashion. Here’s a look at what’s new at the box office.

“Kingsman: the Golden Circle” finds the secret worldwide intelligence agency facing its biggest challenge yet when its headquarters is destroyed. Eggsy, played again Taron Egerton, must turn to the American allies for help and answers. The actioner costars Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges. It’s rated R.

In “The Lego Ninjago movie” the master builder Lloyd and his ninja friends are trying to save the world. Their arch-enemy, a warlord named Garmadon, is also Lloyd’s father. The film promises some of the same silly humor that made the lego movie and lego batman so much fun for the whole family. Featuring the voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco and Oliva Munn, the animated adventure is rated PG.

Social media is deadly in the new movie “Friend Request.” When a popular college girl accepts a friend request from a girl she doesn’t know her friends start dying in mysterious ways. The horror film is rated R.

“Brad’s Status” stars Ben Stiller as a middle-aged man questioning where his life has gone. It’s triggered by a trip to his alma mater with his high school aged son for a college visit.

He begins comparing his life and success to that of his college friends. The film costars Jenna Fisher, Luke Wilson and Michael Sheen. It’s rated R.

