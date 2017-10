RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spring state championship games for high school sports where you live are coming to the greater Richmond area in 2018.

It's official, @VHSL full votes for 5A, 6A spring state championships coming to Deep Run & Glen Allen HS in 2018 a source tells @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) October 11, 2017

.@VHSL officials all voted confirmation of the move today, per source. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) October 11, 2017

Sources tell 8News the new locations of the 5A and 6A spring state championship games will be played at Deep Run and Glen Allen High School.

