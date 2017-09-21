Senator Kaine, Virginia hospitals, react to Graham/Cassidy healthcare proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s round two of the health care debate and a lot of questions remain over what the bill will and won’t do.

Sponsor Senator Bill Cassidy has this to say: “More people will have coverage, and we protect those with preexisting conditions.”

The bill cuts federal funding, provides grants to states, and eliminates the individual mandate. Cassidy maintains that more people will get coverage and his bill will give states more control over their own healthcare.

“States like Maine, Virginia, Florida, Missouri – they’ll be billions of more — billions of more dollars to provide health insurance coverage for those in those states who have been passed by Obamacare,” said Cassidy.

But we spoke to Senator Tim Kaine who says pre-existing conditions could easily not be covered, as the bill will give insurance companies the ability to write any policy they want.

“You’re a diabetic, we’ll write you a policy, but it won’t cover insulin,” said Kaine.

Kaine says he’s most concerned about efforts to go beyond repealing the Affordable Care Act and make drastic cuts to Medicaid.

“They’re going to take $120 billion out of Medicaid over the next ten years and more thereafter. In Virginia, 55% of the Medicaid recipients are children,” said Kaine.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) has not taken a stance on the bill, but they are concerned about possible cuts leading to more uninsured patients walking into hospitals.

“That uncompensated care ends up washing through the system and it ends up getting reflected in higher insurance premiums,” said Julian Walker with VHHA.

Walker says the bill could allow states to ask for exemptions when it comes to federal protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.

“Then that could leave some folks with pre-existing conditions unable to access health insurance coverage,” said Walker.

The bill will most likely need support from every Republican to get passed within the next nine days. During that time the Senate will only need a 51 person majority to pass a bill. After that, it will take 60 votes and the help of Democrats to get something done.

