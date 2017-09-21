RVA Street Art Festival bringing color and flair to The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Artists are turning a ballpark into their own canvas. It’s the RVA Street Art Festival, and it’s happening this weekend.

You can participate in the live art transformation Friday through Sunday at The Diamond. It includes painted murals, projection lighting, stairway art and even drone art.

“This is the first stadium that’s ever really been used in this way,” Mickael Broth, RVA Street Art Festival board member said. “There have been murals painted in other ballparks or sports facilities, but this is the first actual stadium that’s been used as the canvas really itself.”

The festival will also include a concert, food and beer trucks.

