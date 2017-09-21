RPD: Woman charged with shooting VSP trooper is suspect in 2 commercial robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say the woman who was arrested after shooting a Virginia State Police trooper on Tuesday is the same suspect who was being sought in connection with two commercial robberies in the city’s southside earlier in the day.

Karisa Daniels was taken into custody late Tuesday night after she shot VSP Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam during a pursuit in Henrico County. She has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

Earlier Tuesday, Richmond Police released surveillance video of a suspect who was wanted in connection with a pair of commercial robberies on Midlothian Turnpike. A police spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that Daniels has been identified as that suspect.

Charges are pending for those crimes.

