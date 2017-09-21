Places taking part in Play Day RVA on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 60 partners are teaming up for Richmond’s first annual Play Day RVA on Thurs., Sept. 21.

The day’s goal is to get the community — young and old — out and active.

Back in May, nine localities of the Richmond region were honored with a 2017 Playful City USA designation by KaBOOM!, a national non-profit organization dedicated to bringing balanced and active play into the daily lives of all kids.

Below are some of the locations taking part in Play Day RVA. For a complete list and more information, visit here.

Children’s Museum of Richmond

The Children’s Museum of Richmond will offer half-price admission for adults at the Central location on Broad Street on Sept. 21, where they will provide special programming on the floor that integrates the National Institute of Play’s Seven Types of Play.

Maymont

Maymont is always a playful place for RVA, and on Sept. 21, guests of all ages are invited to participate in some mid-day play (and competition!) with Maymont staff on the Carriage House Lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lawn games will include corn hole, kick ball and badminton, plus Victorian-era activities like croquet and hoops. Visitors also will be encouraged to enjoy nature play throughout the 100 acres – hopping across the stepping stones, dipping toes in the creek and rolling down hills. And they can watch the farm animals have fun with special enrichment treats. Admission to the Nature Center at Maymont will be “buy one, get one free” for the day so that everyone can watch their favorite aquatic acrobats, Louis and Ella the river otters, at play.

James River Association

Come play on the James River with the James River Association at Richmond’s Great Shiplock Park! Participants will explore Richmond’s riverfront by canoe with James River Association staff members. This FREE interpretive paddle program begins at 5:30 pm and pre-registration is required. Click here to register.

Project Yoga Richmond

Project Yoga Richmond offers pay-what-you-can classes that support yoga and mindfulness outreach programs across the Greater Richmond Region. Join us on Sept. 21 for two Play Day RVA classes: 5:30-6:45 p.m. True North with Sara Lovelace and 7-8:15 p.m. Yoga for the People with Jonathan Miles.

Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association

The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association is hosting the 2nd Annual Richmond Cornhole for College Tournament at the Capital Ale House in Innsbrook. The event is open to the public, benefits the VRLTA Education Foundation Scholarship Fund, and includes Virginia craft beer and great food. Additional information and signups can be found online at www.vrlta.org.

Agecroft Hall

Play a game of lawn bowling, walk through our turf maze, learn a 17th century card game, and participate in a variety of fun activities throughout the day. Or, join us after work for extended hours through 7:30. Guided tours will be offered on the hour. Picnics on the lawn are welcome during this special event and all activities are included with regular admission. Learn more here.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.