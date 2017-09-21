Pig on the loose in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC — A pig is on the loose in Glen Allen.

Neighbors have no idea where the pig came from, but are all lining up to try and catch a glimpse. Residents say he just appeared seemingly out of nowhere just a few days ago.

“I was driving home from church and the pig ran right out in front of my car,” said Jessica Howard who lives nearby.

A pig in a housing development in Glen Allen is a rare sight.

“I slowly got out of my car, but the pig took off running,” said Howard. “The pig was very friendly, very clean, it seemed like someone’s pet, not a wild pig.”

Now word has spread and neighbors are coming from all over. Howard brought her daughter and niece back with fingers crossed they could still catch just a glimpse of the pig.

They came bearing gifts of apples, carrots, and lettuce. But, on this night the pig already nestled down for the night in the nearby tall grass. But this family says they will be back Friday morning with hopes the pig, they named pinky, is still around.

“It’s kinda neat, it gives us something to do during the day and something to talk about, it’s kind of like our neighborhood pet, I hope he stays around for a while,” said Howard.

Many think the pig was a pet that either escaped or was abandoned.

Police ask residents not to chase it so it doesn’t get hurt or hit by a car.

