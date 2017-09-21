New scam involving text message could steal your bank information

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam that is making its way through Central Virginia.

The scam consists of a text message saying there’s a suspicious charge on your card with a number to call.

The sheriff’s office says when you call the number — (855) 536-3405 — they’ll ask for your ATM number. Do not give them your number and delete the message.

