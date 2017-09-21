Gr8 Weekend Events: VA PrideFest, RVA Street Art Fest & Autism Speaks Walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA Street Art Festival is Friday through Sunday at the Diamond. It’ll turn Richmond’s iconic baseball stadium into a canvas of mixed-media art including painted murals, projection lighting, landscape art, stairwell art, drone art and more. There will also be a concert series, food and beer trucks, plus fun activities for kids and adults. The times are as follows: Sep. 22: 5 pm – 9 pm; Sep. 23: 11 am – 7 pm; Sep. 24: 11 am – 5 pm.

If you want some thrills and some deep fried food, you can head over to the Richmond Fall Carnival Wednesday through Saturday. They’ll have your favorite fair food like cotton candy, fries, and fried oreos, plus games and rides for all ages. It’s located at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike. The times are as follows: Wednesday-Friday: 5 pm – 11 pm; Saturday: 12 pm – 11 pm.

The annual Autism Speaks Walk is Saturday. 8News is a proud sponsor and our very own Christina Feerick will emcee the event. In addition to the walk, there will also sensory friendly activities for children and an Autism Speaks resource area, so start a team, join a team or just come on your own. It will be located at Capital One West Creek Campus, 15000 Capital One Drive, Richmond. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

The VA PrideFest is Saturday, too. With more than 30,000 people expected to attend, it’s the largest annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the Commonwealth. The free family friendly event features vendors, food, activities, and entertainment. It’s from noon to 8 p.m. on Brown’s Island in Richmond.

There’s a Book Fair and Jazz Brunch at Blue Bee Cider on Sunday. You can check out some local book vendors and find some new books, plus and grab a glass of cider to enjoy while you browse! It’s from noon to 4 p.m. at 1320 Summit Avenue in Richmond.

The Richmond Ballet is kicking off it’s latest season with three brand new ballets as part of the Studio One performances. You can see “Tarantella” by one of the world’s most famous ballet choreographers, “Portrait of Billie” about famed blues singer Billie Holiday with her music as the soundtrack, and a world premiere from a Richmond favorite, Ma Cong called “Winter’s Angels.” The show featuring all three ballets is at the Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre on 407 East Canal Street. The dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, September 19th at 6:30 p.m. (Choreographer’s Club)

Wednesday, September 20th at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 22nd at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Club 407/Young Professionals)

Saturday, September 23rd at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 24th at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

