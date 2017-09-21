GOP Attorneys General group to give $300,000 to Adams campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Republican Attorneys General Association plans to give $300,000 to the campaign of Virginia attorney general challenger John Adams.

Taylor Keeney, a spokeswoman for the Adams campaign, says that the contribution will be announced by RAGA on Thursday.

The donation brings the group’s total contribution to the Adams campaign to $800,000 as the Republican candidate tries to unseat Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring.

The contest between Adams and incumbent Herring is the only attorney general’s race in the country this November, drawing national attention and funding.

RAGA Chairwoman Leslie Rutledge said in a statement that the additional money will help Adams “share his message with more Virginia voters.”

